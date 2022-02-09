Ontario sticking with mask mandate, vaccine passport for now, health minister says 

By Holly McKenzie-Sutter THE CANADIAN PRESS Ontario has no immediate plans to end its mask mandate and COVID-19 vaccine certificate system, the province’s health minister said Wednesday as she announced details of a plan to distribute free rapid tests at grocery stores and pharmacies. Christine Elliott said Ontario won’t be following the lead of other provinces like Alberta and Saskatchewan, which started lifting vaccine passport rules this week and plan to end masking requirements in the near future. Elliott said Ontario intends to keep those measures for while longer, though she didn’t say exactly when they would lift. “We have no plans currently to drop the passport vaccination situation or masking. We believe that masking is going to be important for some time to come,” Elliott said at a news conference…



