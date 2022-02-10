National News
ticker

Cop critically injured in shooting on Arizona reservation

February 10, 2022 29 views

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. (AP)- Residents of a Native American reservation in Arizona were told to stay inside their homes as authorities searched Thursday for a suspect who opened fire at tribal police officers, critically injuring one of them, authorities said.

The shooting happened Wednesday night on the Yavapai-Apache Nation in the Verde Valley region of north-central Arizona when officers responded to a report of gunfire. The suspect got out of a vehicle, “fled on foot and began shooting at the officers,” tribal officials said in a statement.

Residents were told to stay in their homes until the suspect is caught and bus service was canceled for two areas of the reservation.

“The subject is considered armed and dangerous and the public is asked to stay out of the area until the search has ended,” the tribal statement said.

The officer was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital and was in critical but stable condition, officials said. Authorities did not identify the officer and did not make public a description of the suspect.

The Yavapai-Apache tribe is headquartered in the town of Camp Verde, north of Phoenix.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Obstacles remain for Indigenous housing 

February 10, 2022 2

By Carl Clutchey  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A call by a provincial housing task force to…

Read more
National News

Dropping First Nations COVID 19 infections brings hope Omicron wave has passed

February 10, 2022 9

OTTAWA- The Minister of Indigenous Services says the number of COVID-19 infections in First Nations communities has…

Read more

Leave a Reply