No Six Nations will not be a municipality, Elected Chief says

By Victoria Gray

Writer

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Rumours of Six Nations turning into a municipality were “quashed.”

Six Nations Elected Council elected Chief Mark Hill addressed the rumour that he was leading the charge to turn the territory into a municipality and himself into a mayor were put to rest at the General Council meeting on Feb. 8.

“No, we are not turning into a municipality,” said Elected Chief Mark Hill. “We’re not going down municipality lane.”

The assertion has been posted on a number of Six Nations community member Facebook sites but Hill said it’s completely false and no move has been made, no documents signed to turn the reserve into a municipality.

Elected Chief Mark Hill said the rumour may have started when SNEC moved to follow the COVID-19 provincial guidelines and to scrap their colour coded system, but he said they aren’t following everything and the different systems were confusing for some people.

He also said he was tired of being accused of trying to do something outside of the chief’s scope of work and suggested maybe changing the name of the role from chief to something else to appease traditional members of the community.

He pointed to large issues in the community like illegal dumping and other environmental issues they need to deal with. He said the governance issue in the community needs to end and everyone should come together for the community. He suggested a hybrid model of governance between the SNEC and Haudenosaunee Chiefs Confederacy Council.

“We should talk about the title of chief. This community has brought it up a few times on different occasions. We have the utmost respect for the hereditary chiefs and maybe changing the title of this role, regardless of which, we need to be on board with where we are going in terms of next steps,” he said.

He says his council has 20 months left and he intends to put out a clear message of where they are going, what they hope to accomplish and how they plan to do it in the coming weeks.

