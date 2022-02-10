National News
Richard Edjericon wins Tu Nedhe Wiilideh MLA by election

February 10, 2022 26 views

By Sarah Sibley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Unofficial results from Elections N.W.T. show Richard Edjericon has won the Tu Nedhe-Wiilideh by-election.

Six candidates were vying for the position: Nadine Delorme, former MLA Steve Norn, Ernest Betsina, Edjericon, Mary Rose Sundberg and Clinton Unka.

Preliminary results show Edjericon received 186 votes, Sundberg 99, Norn 70,  Betsina 62, Delorme 12 and Unka 10.

The by-election was held because former MLA Norn’s seat was declared vacant in November. The election was held by mail-in ballot as a safety measure due to the pandemic.

At the time of publication the voter turnout statistics were not listed on Elections N.W.T.’s website.

 Sarah Sibley is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the CABIN RADIO. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada

 

 

 

