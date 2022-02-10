National News
Six Nations Police seeking help in identifying armed robber

February 10, 2022 112 views

Six Nations Police released photos of the suspect .

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Police are seeking the public’s assitance in identifying a man involved in an armed robbery at a Sixth Line store just west of Oneida Road over two weeks ago.
Police said the robbery occurred January 26th at about 9:27 p.m. after a man wearing all black entered the Sixth Line business with a gun.

Police were told by the OPP London Communications Centre that dispatches for Six Nations Police,  that a black pickup truck may have been involved. The truck was spotted heading westbound on Sixth Line Road with two people inside.

Police arrived at the business and were told that two customers, a man and a woman had come into the store and left when another man came inside and robbed the clerk. The man brandishing a black hand gun took the cash register. Police said they later learned the suspect left on foot, westbound, through neighbouring properties. The amount of cash in the register has not been disclosed.

The man is described as

 – 5’7″, medium weight
 -dark hair
– dark brown eyes
– blue hoodie
– black face mask

If you or anyone you know has information about this investigation, please contact Detective Tadd Williams at twilliams@snpolice.ca, 519-445-2881 or 226-388-3561. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimestoppersbb.com

