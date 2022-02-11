Six Nations loses four elders to COVID-19, total community deaths due to COVID-19 hits 23

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations health services has confirmed three Six Nations people “associated” with the Iroquois Lodge passed away in January as a result of COVID-19.

On February 9, 2022, Ohsweken Public Health notified the Six Nations Elected Council of the COVID-19 deaths. A public statement was released two days later, today Friday, Feb., 11th. The statement , said the community members passed on January 15, January 26, and February 1, 2022. The reporting of their deaths was delayed “due to the requirement of verifying that the causes of death were related to COVID-19,” the statement said.

A fourth death within the community was reported on February 10.

Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council expressed their condolences to the families of these community members at this difficult time.

The elected council also said it wished to “commend the staff of Iroquois Lodge for their ongoing efforts to keep residents safe from this virus.”

Six Nations is now reporting a total of 23 deaths due to COVID-19 .

Community transmission of COVID-19 remains high at this time. Please continue to follow public health guidelines to protect yourself and others, including wearing a medical-grade mask, avoiding large gatherings and crowds, physical distancing, and self-isolating if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please book a test at the Assessment Centre either online at www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or by phone at 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909. Rapid antigen test results can also be reported to Ohsweken Public Health by calling 519-445-2672.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are still available for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd doses, as well as vaccines for children ages 5 and up. Walk-ins are available according to the clinic schedule, and appointments can also be booked online at www.sixnationscovid19.ca or over the phone at 226-227-9288.

If you or someone you know is struggling and needs assistance, the Six Nations Mobile Crisis Line is available 24/7 at 519-445-2204 or toll-free at 1-866-445-2204.

