Manitoba doctor receives national recognition for work on Indigenous health care 

By Dave Baxter

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A Manitoba doctor who has spent years advocating for the health and wellness of First Nations people and communities has received national recognition for the work he has done and the lasting impacts his work has had on Indigenous health care.

In a Feb. 4 media release, it was announced that Dr. Barry Lavallee, who is a member of the Metis community of St. Laurent and a descendent of the Duck Bay and Lake Manitoba First Nations, has been named a recipient of the Canadian Association for Medical Education 2022 Certificate of Merit.

From 2010 until 2019, Lavallee worked as the Director of Ongomiizwin Education at the Max Rady School of Medicine.

During that time, Lavallee worked to develop the Indigenous Health Longitudinal Course for medical students, a program designed to “lay the groundwork early on for the ongoing development of skills that will be needed for new physicians to work effectively with the province’s Indigenous populations.”

Since October 2020, Lavallee has served as the CEO of Keewatinohk Inniniw Minoayawin, a not-for-profit that works closely with Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Inc. (MKO) to improve health care for First Nations citizens in Manitoba

In a statement, MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee congratulated Lavallee, and spoke about the impacts his work has had on Indigenous health care in Manitoba.

“On behalf of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, I am so pleased to commend and congratulate Dr. Barry Lavallee for his incredible contributions to the field of medicine,” Settee said.

“Through his work in co-developing the Indigenous Longitudinal Course for undergraduate medical learners at the Max Rady College of Medicine, Dr. Lavallee has made a long-lasting positive impact on the well-being of Indigenous peoples.”

Settee added that Lavallee has spent years fighting for equality for Indigenous people seeking health care.

“We recognize and honour your ongoing contributions to addressing anti-Indigenous racism and transforming the health care system in Manitoba,” Settee said.

– Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

