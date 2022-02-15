COVID-19 cases dropping at Six Nations of the Grand River Territory

By Victoria Gray

Writer

The Omicron wave seems to have settled and the community has logged 17 cases in the last seven days.

There are currently five community members in the hospital fighting COVID-19, that’s up from four last week. Last week the community lost another four community members bringing the death toll on the territory to 23.

Active cases of the virus have dropped to 21 with 103 people in self-isolation.

Health Services is no longer reporting numbers of people who have self-reported a positive result on a rapid antigen test. Due to this, the number of positive cases in the community may not be adequately represented. Six Nations Assessment Centre test results have an 81 per cent positivity rate, that’s down from 86 per cent.

Chastity VanEvery, heath services communications officer said members are still encouraged to self-report positive rapid test results.

Health Services circulated a statement on January 14 encouraging those who test positive and all those who live with them to immediately self-isolate and notify their own close contacts.

Call Ohsweken Public Heath at 519-445-2672, if they don’t answer, leave a voicemail explaining your first and last names, the date you tested positive and your contact information.

“Know your close contacts for the last 48 hours and notify them,” the statement said.

There have been a total of 1,488 cases of COVID-19 on Six Nations since the pandemic began in Mach 2020.

Six Nations Health Services will also no longer be tracking the positivity rates per 100,000 people in neighbouring communities because those municipalities have stopped testing the entire population with PCR tests, while Six Nations continues to offer PCR testing to community members as well as giving out rapid antigen tests via pop-ups.

Vaccination rates have remained the same for two months despite vaccine clinics in schools and educational workshops run by SNEC. 50 per cent of people have two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 55 per cent with one dose. There is no data on those that have received a third dose.

The COVID-19 vaccinations centre has moved from Dajoh Youth and Elder Centre to Gane Yohs Health Centre on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with walk-in appointments available for those aged five and over for.

“Due to changes in the availability of testing, driven by increasing COVID-19 cases related to the Omicron variant, case counts in this report are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario. As such, data should be interpreted with caution,” Health Ontario’s daily epidemiology report said.

The province also reported 1,550 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 384 in ICU’s, a drop from 435 last week. There were also 19 new deaths logged and1,593 new cases, down from 2,907.

There have been another 10 deaths this week in Brantford this month, leaving the death count at 61. The Brant Community Health System (BCHS) which includes the Brantford General Hospital and the Willett urgent-care centre in Paris, reported 17 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with two in critical care. The hospital is also listing 15 “COVID-19 patients – other.”

There have been 8,163 cases in the city since the pandemic began.

Six Nations moved to follow the provincial COVID-19 measures and on Monday Premiere Doug Ford announced the end of the COVID-19 vaccine passport as of March 1. On March 1 capacity restrictions will also be lifted. Although Six Nations did not follow suit with a passport system, Six Nations residents will no longer have to show them off-reserve. The mask mandate will remain in effect.

Restrictions will ease further on February 21 allowing for gathers of 25 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. They will ease again on March 14, indoor gatherings will be limited to 50 people with no limit on outdoor gatherings and all capacity restrictions on businesses will be lifted.

As of February 17, gathering limits will increase to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. Capacity limits will be lifted at most indoor public places where proof of vaccination is required, like restaurants, meeting and event spaces, gaming establishments and “non-spectator areas” of gyms and movie theatres.

Seating at sports and concert venues, as well as movie theatres, will go to 50 per cent.

Proof of vaccination will be in effect for nightclubs, restaurants with dancing, bathhouses and sex clubs, indoor capacity is 25 per cent until March 1.

Indoor religious services that require proof of vaccination will no longer have capacity limits. If the establishment doesn’t require proof of vaccination, the capacity will depend on physical distancing.

For grocery stores, pharmacies, and retail stores, capacity limits will based on those who can maintain two metres of distance.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, like a headache, loss of taste, cold or flu-like symptoms book a COVID-19 test at the Assessment Centre online at www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or by phone at 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909.

Six Nations members are strongly encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccination. To book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment visit www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or call the Vaccine Call Center at 226-227-9288.

For test results visit https://covid19results.ehealthontario.ca:4443/agree.

For anyone struggling and in need of support, the Six Nations Mobile Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day seven days a week at 519-445-2204 or 1-866-445-2204.

