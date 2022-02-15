National News
Study on reconciliation focuses on perceptions across Canada

February 15, 2022 48 views

A study by a group gauging progress on reconciliation suggests non-Indigenous Canadians have developed a deeper understanding of the harms that were done by residential schools.

But it also found there is still a gap in grasping the effects on Indigenous people today.

About one-third of the study’s non-Indigenous participants said they had never heard of residential schools.

The Canadian Reconciliation Barometer released its first report today.

Researchers and academics in Manitoba and British Columbia surveyed more than 3,200 Indigenous and non-Indigenous people last year.

The study showed that most agreed that reconciliation is important, but it also found that more work needs to be done to help non-Indigenous people recognize issues important to the Indigenous community.

Researchers say participants expressed concerns about how Indigenous people are treated within the justice and child-welfare systems.

 

 

 

