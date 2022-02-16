Name change on the Six Nations arena drops famous lacrosse player

By Victoria Gray Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-After three years of fighting and compromises a group of Six Nations community members finally found themselves successful in heaving Gaylord Powless’ name taken off of the arena in Ohsweken. Six Nations Elected Council passed a motion it said to restore the arena to its former name, the Six Nations Sports and Cultural Memorial Arena, (SNSCMA) at its general council meeting on Feb. 8 after a delegation pleaded for the change for a third time since 2019. Councillor Audrey Powless-Bomberry declared a conflict, but the others voted unanimously to remove Gaylord’s name from the arena discussing a possible hall of fame in the lobby and said it would look to other ways to honour Gaylord Powless. Mike Montour Sr., who says…
