Preliminary results show Saskatchewan Party candidate winning Athabasca byelection 

REGINA- It appears that voters in the northwestern constituency of Athabasca will be sending Saskatchewan Party candidate Jim Lemaigre to the provincial legislature.

Preliminary results of Tuesday’s byelection show Lemaigre winning just over 51 per cent of the vote, besting Georgina Jolibois of the NDP with just over 40 per cent of the ballots cast.

Lemaigre is a former RCMP officer who has worked as the program manager for the province’s **>First Nations<** and Indigenous Policing Program.

Other candidates in the byelection included Clint Arnason for the Buffalo Party and Darwin Roy as an Independent.

The seat has been vacant since August when former NDP member Buckley Belanger resigned from the legislature to seek the federal Liberal nomination.

The Elections Saskatchewan website says there will be a second count of ballots on Thursday that will include mail-in ballots, and a final count on Feb. 28.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2022.

