National News
ticker

Preliminary results show Saskatchewan Party candidate winning Athabasca byelection 

February 16, 2022 1 view

REGINA- It appears that voters in the northwestern constituency of Athabasca will be sending Saskatchewan Party candidate Jim Lemaigre to the provincial legislature.

Preliminary results of Tuesday’s byelection show Lemaigre winning just over 51 per cent of the vote, besting Georgina Jolibois of the NDP with just over 40 per cent of the ballots cast.

Lemaigre is a former RCMP officer who has worked as the program manager for the province’s **>First Nations<** and Indigenous Policing Program.

Other candidates in the byelection included Clint Arnason for the Buffalo Party and Darwin Roy as an Independent.

The seat has been vacant since August when former NDP member Buckley Belanger resigned from the legislature to seek the federal Liberal nomination.

The Elections Saskatchewan website says there will be a second count of ballots on Thursday that will include mail-in ballots, and a final count on Feb. 28.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2022.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

OKIB welcomes some of its members home after wildfires swept through the community 

February 16, 2022 11

By Kelsie Kilawna Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Trigger Warning: This article contains content about loss from…

Read more
National News

First Nation says 54 potential graves at former Saskatchewan residential schools 

February 16, 2022 13

By Mickey Djuric THE CANADIAN PRESS KEESEEKOOSE FIRST NATION- A First Nation in eastern Saskatchewan says…

Read more

Leave a Reply