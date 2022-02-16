Remembering Murdered and Missing Indigenous people

By Victoria Gray Writer There is violence on Six Nations, but the community is fighting to ensure no more members lose their lives in violence. Chants of “no more violence! No more pain! Come everybody let’s make a change,” rang through Ohsweken on Valentine’s Day (Monday, February 14) to honour and remember the lives lost to violence in the Six Nations community during Ganohkwasra Family Assault Support Services’ annual Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women, Girls, Men, Boys and Two Spirit Valentine’s Memorial Walk. “I think right now we need to acknowledge violence is becoming prevalent in the community and we need to work to prevent it in our men and boys,” Chastity Martin, acting program coordinator for the Love Starts with Us family support group said. The movement has expanded…
