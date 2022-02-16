Six Nations will not be a municipality, Elected Chief says

By Victoria Gray Writer Rumours of Six Nations turning into a municipality were “quashed.” Six Nations Elected Council elected Chief Mark Hill addressed the rumour that he was leading the charge to turn the territory into a municipality and himself into a mayor were put to rest at the General Council meeting on Feb. 8. “No, we are not turning into a municipality,” said Chief Hill. “We’re not going down municipality lane.” The assertion was posted in the Six Nations Community Facebook group previously as well as on other social media sites, but Hill said it’s completely false and no move has been made, no documents signed to turn the reserve into a municipality. Hill said the rumour may have started when SNEC moved to follow the COVID-19 provincial guidelines…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice