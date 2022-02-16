Editorial
The army called in…remember Oka

While Ottawa treads carefully on the rights of Canadians soaking in hot tubs across from Parliament Hill and within a stone’s throw of the Prime Minister’s office everyone is asking why Ottawa hasn’t called in the army to remove the protesters. And when the decision is made three weeks later they decry the decision. Why? The answer is simple. Firstly, it isn’t an Indigenous protest. Secondly because it isn’t an Indigenous protest. Canada’s failure to address Indigenous land rights has given rise to land protests across the county and that sparked yet another response from Canada. Police forces across Canada are now armed with enough tactical gear to be an army onto themselves. But that isn’t the end of it. Prime Minister Trudeau is now busy defending Canada’s decision to…

