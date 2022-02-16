Local News
ticker

The Lake Erie Connector Project (LEC) is sparking interest and questions at Six Nations

February 16, 2022 73 views

By Victoria Gray and Lynda Powless Writers The Lake Erie Connector Project (LEC) is sparking interest and questions at Six Nations after the community learned it could see from $40 million to $90 million over 40 years. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) opened a door to look at the project at its meeting Tuesday, (Feb., 8).. SNEC passed a motion directing the Six Nations of the Grand River Economic Development Corporation (SNGREDC) to bring the project to the community through webinars and online information with councillor Michelle Bomberry opposing the move. Matt Jamieson CEO SNGREDC will launch the community consultation. Jamieson has been involved with preliminary talks with ITC Investment Holdings Inc. along with the Six Nations Consultation and Accommodations Process (CAP) Team. CAP brought the project to four incamera…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Melissa Miller, Alan Porter and Michael Shane Jamieson were killed in 2018. Their trial begins this week.
National News

Witness in triple murder trial of three Six Nations people found in contempt of court and jailed

February 16, 2022 513

Melissa Miller, Alan Porter and Michael Shane Jamieson were killed in 2018. Their trial began this…

Read more
National News

Prepping for produce at Nipissing First Nation 

February 16, 2022 37

By David Briggs Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Earlier this month, the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC)…

Read more