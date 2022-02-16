By Victoria Gray and Lynda Powless Writers The Lake Erie Connector Project (LEC) is sparking interest and questions at Six Nations after the community learned it could see from $40 million to $90 million over 40 years. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) opened a door to look at the project at its meeting Tuesday, (Feb., 8).. SNEC passed a motion directing the Six Nations of the Grand River Economic Development Corporation (SNGREDC) to bring the project to the community through webinars and online information with councillor Michelle Bomberry opposing the move. Matt Jamieson CEO SNGREDC will launch the community consultation. Jamieson has been involved with preliminary talks with ITC Investment Holdings Inc. along with the Six Nations Consultation and Accommodations Process (CAP) Team. CAP brought the project to four incamera…
