Flood warnings and watches as water spills over on some Six Nations roadways

Six Nations’ Third Line west of Mohawk Road near the boundary line has been flooded out by nearby creeks. Warning barricades have been erected. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) issued a Flood Warning/Flood Watch for some areas of the Grand River and a watch for Six Nations but while the Grand hadn’t flooded Thursday, Feb., 17, 2022 local creeks and swamp lands have including creeks along Six Nations that spilled over roadways.

Six Nations public works is warning residents along Third Line past Mohawk Road that the roadway is flooded by water . Warning barricades have been established.

The GRCA said warm temperatures are expected to continue through the day but are expected to drop below freezing on Thursday afternoon. The resulting snowmelt, combined with 20-40 mm of rainfall overnight across the Grand River watershed, will result in some flooding in low-lying areas. While much of the rainfall has ended, river flows will remain elevated through the remainder of the week. Watches were issued for :

A Flood Watch remains in effect for all other areas of the Grand River watershed due to the continued runoff and potential for ice movement. Conditions will be monitored closely and updates will be issued as necessary. Municipal Flood Coordinators in Flood Watch areas are advised to take any necessary actions to prepare for the possibility of flooding due to ice jams.

Grand River (Brantford): Some movement of ice is being seen on the Grand River through the City of Brantford, resulting in minor ice jams, however significant ice jams are not anticipated at this time. Municipal Flood Coordinators are advised to continue monitoring conditions.

The GRCA said local waterways remain ice covered and there are no significant ice jams in place at the present time. Significant flooding is not anticipated however, the potential for flooding due to ice jams remains wherever ice is present in the river system. The GRCA encourages residents to familiarize themselves with local municipal flood response programs and prepare for flooding due to the elevated risk with this event.?

Ice on local waterbodies has been significantly weakened during this event, resulting in extremely unsafe ice conditions. The public is asked to stay off all unmonitored water bodies due to unsafe conditions. Accessing frozen natural water bodies puts both the public and municipal first responders at risk. Anyone who falls through the ice could experience hypothermia and death within minutes.??

GRCA reservoirs?

GRCA reservoirs are at their normal operating level for this time of year and conditions are being monitored closely. The GRCA’s major dams are being operated to manage downstream flooding and reduce frazil ice generation where possible in an effort to help decrease the potential for ice jams downstream.?? ?

Stay safe?

Banks adjacent to local waterways are very slippery and, when combined with cold, fast-moving water, pose a serious hazard. Parents are encouraged to keep pets away from all water bodies.?

This message will remain in effect until 4:30pm on Friday, February 18, 2022 and will be updated if necessary.

