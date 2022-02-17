National News
Youth carrying air gun toy in Ohsweken rattles neighbourhood

February 17, 2022 821 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police arrested and released a local youth Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports of a man walking through Ohsweken carry a gun.

Police responded Wednesday at about 12:30 P.M. to the Chiefswood Road and Fourth Line area in Ohsweken blocking traffic with cruisers and a fire engine while police searched through the area after receiving reports of a man carrying a weapon in the area.

Police found a youth walking through the nearby housing subdivision carrying an air gun. Six Nations Police Chief Darren Montour said upon arrest police found the gun the youth was spotted carrying through the neighbourhood was a toy air gun and not a danger to the public.

But Police Chief Montour said local residents spotting the youth carrying what appeared to be a weapon from a distance would not have realized it was an air gun.  “We spoke with the youth about the dangers of  what he was doing before releasing him,” he said.

 

