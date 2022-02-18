National News
ticker

Ontario launches new program to get volunteers ready for emergencies

February 18, 2022 40 views

The Ontario government is calling on people 16 years of age and older to join a program that will help the province be better prepared for emergencies including public health crises and natural disasters.

People are invited to register as volunteers to receive training under a new program called Volunteer Corps Ontario.

The program will make the volunteers available to government ministries, municipalities, First Nations communities and non-profit organizations, so they can help quickly should an emergency arise.

Premier Doug Ford says many people have stepped up and volunteered during the COVID-19 pandemic to help others in their communities.

He says the new program will ensure the province is ready to respond when the next emergency comes and people need to support each other.

More than 3,700 people in Ontario have registered in a COVID-19 volunteer portal  launched last December to match volunteers with public health units and support COVID-19 vaccine deployment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2022.

 

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Bringing the Past to Life 

February 18, 2022 36

By Patrick Quinn Local Journalism Initiative Reporter An English and History project at Mistissini’s Voyageur Memorial…

Read more
Melissa Miller, Alan Porter and Michael Shane Jamieson were killed in 2018. Their trial begins this week.
National News

Crown witness in murder trial of two Six Nations residents released from custody

February 18, 2022 261

Melissa Miller, Alan Porter and Michael Shane Jamieson were killed in 2018.  By Victoria Gray Writer…

Read more

Leave a Reply