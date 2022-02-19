 HALDIMAND OPP INVESTIGATING FATAL COLLISION

BRANT COUNTY, ON– An investigation into a single vehicle accident Friday February 18, 2022 at about 12:18 p.m. is still underinvestigation after a 66 year-old Port Colborne died.

Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Haldimand County Fire Department and Haldimand County Paramedic Services all responded to Hutchinson Road in Haldimand County for the single-vehicle collision.

Bonnie RANKIN, 66 years-of-age from Port Colborne, was transported to hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Hutchinson Road was closed for several hours while emergency crews and investigators were on scene.

Haldimand OPP and West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management & Enforcement (TIME) Team are continuing to investigate the collision. Police are asking anyone in the area who may own a dash camera and may have witnessed the collision to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

