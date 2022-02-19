Man arrested in attempt to defraud Six Nations person

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- A Quebec man has been arrested and charged after a Six Nations community member received a call and and was told her grandson had been in an accident and money was needed to pay for damages.

Six Nations Police said on Thursday, February 17th, 2022, a community member contacted Six Nations Police of a potential fraud.

Police said the individual was contacted by an unknown man on Wed., February 16th, 2022, claiming her grandson had been in a motor vehicle accident. The man said he was trying to keep the incident out of the court system and requested money to cover the damages. Arrangements were made and money was provided to the man.

The next day, February 17th, 2022, the man called the woman again, alleging the other person in the accident was in the hospital with serious injuries. The man requested another substantial amount of money to cover the hospital bill.

Another transaction was set up and once the male suspect arrived at the location, police were waiting and arrested him without incident.

During the police investigation, it was determined that no motor vehicle accident actually occurred involving the grandson.

On February 18th, 2022, police executed search warrants, in the City of Cambridge, on a motel room and the involved vehicle was seized by police. Police seized $68,000 dollars in Canadian currency.

Dominic DI Genova, 27, of Saint Leonard, Quebec, is charged with Fraud Over $5,000 X 2 and was held for a formal bail hearing on February 18th, 2022.

Police continue to investigate.

Police are reminding the community to contact police if you receive a call regarding a family member in need of financial assistance similar to this incident. Police remind people to never provide any financial information over the phone or forms of unsecured social media and banking sites.

For more information about scams used by fraudsters, please visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre https://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm

