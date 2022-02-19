TRAFFIC ADVISORY: DETERIORATING WEATHER CONDITIONS

Highway 402 Closed In Middlesex County

(LONDON, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) West Region are advising drivers that high winds and snow are causing deteriorating driving conditions across the region today.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 402 from Colonel Talbot to Kerwood Road in Strathroy are closed due to poor visibility. Secondary roads in Huron County and South Bruce have also been closed to ensure drivers’ safety.

The OPP are advising motorists to avoid travel today if possible.

Updates will be provided when available.

For the latest traffic updates, always follow @OPP_COMM_WR on Twitter and the 511 Ontario website at https://511on.ca/#:Alerts.

The notic from OPP for West Region Headquarters, Brant County, Grey Bruce (Wiarton), Chatham-Kent, Elgin County, Essex County, Grey County (Chatsworth), Haldimand County, Huron County, Lambton County, Middlesex County, Norfolk County, Oxford County, Perth County, South Bruce, Wellington County.

