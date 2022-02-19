National News
-UPDATE #1-TRAFFIC ADVISORY: DETERIORATING WEATHER CONDITIONS

February 19, 2022 115 views

Highway 402 Reopened in Middlesex County

(LONDON, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) West Region are advising drivers that both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 402 from Colonel Talbot to Kerwood Road in Strathroy have reopened to traffic.

Police are reminding motorists that high winds and snow continue to cause deteriorating driving conditions across the region today.

The OPP urge drivers to avoid unnecessary travel.

Updates will be provided if necessary.

For the latest traffic updates, always follow @OPP_COMM_WR on Twitter and the 511 Ontario website at https://511on.ca/#:Alerts.

                             

Notice from OPP for West Region Headquarters, Brant County, Grey Bruce (Wiarton), Chatham-Kent, Elgin County, Essex County, Grey County (Chatsworth), Haldimand County, Huron County, Lambton County, Middlesex County, Norfolk County, Oxford County, Perth County, South Bruce, Wellington County.

