First Nation health ombudsperson’s office to be established in Saskatchewan

SASKATOON-A First Nation health ombudsperson’s office is being created in Saskatchewan to help address racism against Indigenous people in the health-care system.

Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations in Saskatchewan says the office will work to ensure First

Nations people feel safe reporting discrimination when accessing health services.

Cameron says there has been a long history of negative and sometimes tragic interactions between First Nations people and health-care providers.

He says the office will have a team of advocates to help resolve conflicts and bring about systemic changes.

The federal government is providing $1.17 million to support the office.

Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu says it’s an important step in addressing discrimination in health care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2022.

