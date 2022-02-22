National News
ticker

First Nation health ombudsperson’s office to be established in Saskatchewan

February 22, 2022 35 views

SASKATOON-A First Nation health ombudsperson’s office is being created in Saskatchewan to help address racism against Indigenous people in the health-care system.

Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations in Saskatchewan says the office will work to ensure First

Nations people feel safe reporting discrimination when accessing health services.

Cameron says there has been a long history of negative and sometimes tragic interactions between First Nations people and health-care providers.

He says the office will have a team of advocates to help resolve conflicts and bring about systemic changes.

The federal government is providing $1.17 million to support the office.

Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu says it’s an important step in addressing discrimination in health care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2022.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Haaland: 16 tribal water settlements will get $1.7 billion 

February 22, 2022 31

PHOENIX (AP)-The Biden administration will use $1.7 billion from the recently enacted federal infrastructure bill to…

Read more
National News

Youth lead effort to increase vaccine uptake in Indigenous communities 

February 22, 2022 42

By Morgan Sharp  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A youth-led social media campaign launched this month attempts…

Read more

Leave a Reply