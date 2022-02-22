Six Nations loses another member to COVID-19 

By Victoria Gray

Writer

Six Nations has lost another community member due to complications from COVID-19.

The Six Nations COVID-19 website was updated on February 22 showing that one person succumbed to the disease on February 18.

The death toll in the community now stands at 24.

There are currently four community members in the hospital fighting COVID-19. Two weeks ago the community lost another four community members bringing the death toll on the territory to 23.

Active cases of the virus have dropped to 19 with 63 people in self-isolation. There have been 12 cases logged in the last seven days bringing the total number of cases, since March 2020 to 1,500.

Health Services is no longer reporting numbers of people who have self-reported a positive result on a rapid antigen test. Due to this, the number of positive cases in the community may not be adequately represented. Six Nations Assessment Centre test results have an 67 per cent positivity rate, that’s down from 81 per cent last week.

Chastity VanEvery, heath services communications officer said members are still encouraged to self-report positive rapid test results.

Health Services circulated a statement on January 14 encouraging those who test positive and all those who live with them to immediately self-isolate and notify their own close contacts.

Call Ohsweken Public Heath at 519-445-2672, if they don’t answer, leave a voicemail explaining your first and last names, the date you tested positive and your contact information.

“Know your close contacts for the last 48 hours and notify them,” the statement said.

The community indicator is in the yellow which means, virus spread is decreasing and there is moderate risk.

Six Nations Health Services will also no longer be tracking the positivity rates per 100,000 people in neighbouring communities because those municipalities have stopped testing the entire population with PCR tests, while Six Nations continues to offer PCR testing to community members as well as giving out rapid antigen tests via pop-ups.

Vaccination rates have remained the same for two months despite vaccine clinics in schools and educational workshops run by SNEC. 50 per cent of people have two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 55 per cent with one dose. There is no data on those that have received a third dose.

The COVID-19 vaccinations centre has moved from Dajoh Youth and Elder Centre to Gane Yohs Health Centre on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with walk-in appointments available for those aged five and over for.

“Due to changes in the availability of testing, driven by increasing COVID-19 cases related to the Omicron variant, case counts in this report are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario. As such, data should be interpreted with caution,” Health Ontario’s daily epidemiology report said.

The province also reported 1,038 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 319 in ICU’s. There were also 24 new deaths logged and1,282 new cases.

There have been another two deaths this week in Brantford this month, leaving the death count at 63. The Brant Community Health System (BCHS) which includes the Brantford General Hospital and the Willett urgent-care centre in Paris, reported 10 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with three in critical care. The hospital is also listing 7 “COVID-19 patients – other.”

There have been 8,264 cases in the city since the pandemic began.

Six Nations moved to follow the provincial COVID-19 measures on March 1 COVID-19 vaccine passport as of March 1 will no longer be necessary. On March 1 capacity restrictions will also be lifted. Although Six Nations did not follow suit with a passport system, Six Nations residents will no longer have to show them off-reserve. The mask mandate will remain in effect.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, like a headache, loss of taste, cold or flu-like symptoms book a COVID-19 test at the Assessment Centre online at www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or by phone at 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909.

Six Nations members are strongly encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccination. To book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment visit www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or call the Vaccine Call Center at 226-227-9288.

For test results visit https://covid19results.ehealthontario.ca:4443/agree.

For anyone struggling and in need of support, the Six Nations Mobile Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day seven days a week at 519-445-2204 or 1-866-445-2204.

