Archibald, Cameron want more support from federal government on burial site locations

By Shari Narine Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald grieved with survivors when the locations of 54 possible burial sites at two former residential schools in southeastern Saskatchewan were announced, she said the federal government needed to do more. “We need to see some kind of process. Every time we recover our children, what do we do?’’ asked Archibald, who joined via Zoom the Feb. 15 announcement made by the Keeseekoose First Nation. “I’ve asked, actually, that every time we make a recovery that we lower the flags again in honour of these little ones. We need to see actions that show the recognition of the horrors that our people have gone through and continue to go through,’’ she said. Flags were flown…
