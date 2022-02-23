General enjoying his time playing hockey in Finland

By Sam Laskaris Writer They haven’t quite given him a key to the city yet. But Six Nations’ Shaun General has received something else that is perhaps just as good. The 22-year-old right winger, who had been on an athletic scholarship at New York’s Niagara University, left the school after the first semester to go pursue a professional hockey career in Finland. He signed on with Muik Hockey II, a squad participating in a league that is deemed Finland’s second highest level of hockey. “All the players get a key to the rink so we’re free to come skate whenever we want,” General said. “I’ve never heard of a place doing that before.” General has also had an immediate impact with his new squad. He scored once and added a…