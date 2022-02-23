National News
ticker

Kahnawake to vote on removing remains of alleged abusive priest

February 23, 2022 10 views

KAHNAWAKE MOHAWK TERRITORY- Mohawks of Kahnawake,  just outside Montreal, are preparing for a referendum on whether to exhume and remove from their community the remains of a priest alleged to have committed sexual abuse.

After the discovery last summer of what are believed to be 215 unmarked graves at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., several Kahnawake residents came forward with allegations that Rev.Leon Lajoie had abused them.

Lajoie, a Jesuit assigned to Kahnawake from 1961 to 1990, was buried next to St. Francis Xavier Mission Church in Kahnawake in 1999.

Tonya Perron, one of the Mohawk Council’s elected chiefs, said in an interview Tuesday the March 25-26 vote is necessary because the former council agreed to the burial, but without seeking community members’ consent.

Melissa Montour, the spokesperson for the group demanding the exhumation, criticized the council today, saying it should just approve the exhumation instead of holding a vote that is turning the matter into a political issue at the expense of sexual abuse survivors.

The Jesuits of Canada, who expect to conclude their investigation into the sexual allegations on Friday, said in a statement Tuesday they will respect Kahnawake’s decision, regardless of the investigation’s outcome, and will pay for all related costs of a potential exhumation and reburial outside the community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 23, 2022.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

A Tyendinaga woman says she was injured during police action to remove a three week old occupation outside Parliament Hill. (Supplied Photo)
Local News

Mohawk woman claims injured in Ottawa anti-vax police action

February 23, 2022 88

Police SIU investigating reports woman injured during clearing of Ottawa protesters By Lynda Powless Editor A…

Read more
Sixth Line Road residents worry if someone goes too fast down the pot hole filled road they could hit the guardrail and go into the Grand River. (Photo by Jim C. Powless
Local News

Sixth Line residents say road too dangerous for buses, causes delays for emergency response

February 23, 2022 121

By Victoria Gray Writer Residents on Sixth Line Road are once again sounding the alarm because…

Read more

Leave a Reply