Mohawk woman claims injured in Ottawa anti-vax police action

February 23, 2022 112 views
A Tyendinaga woman says she was injured during police action to remove a three week old occupation outside Parliament Hill. (Supplied Photo)

Police SIU investigating reports woman injured during clearing of Ottawa protesters By Lynda Powless Editor A Tyendinaga woman has been released from hospital and may be pursuing legal action after being knocked to the ground by a police horse during a massive police action Friday, Feb., 18 that ended a three week occupation around Parliament Hill. Turtle Island News has learned that Candice “Candy” Sero, a Mohawk woman from Tyendinaga has consulted a lawyer and is considering taking legal action against the RCMP and or the Ottawa Police service. Sero was hospitalized after being knocked to the ground when mounted police began to move in to the protest to separate the lines of police and protesters Friday Feb., 18th. At about 5 p.m. at least eight officers on horseback can…

