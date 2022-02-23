New multi sport training facility opens in Yellowknife 

By Sarah Sibley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A new 4,500 square foot facility in Yellowknife is offering athletes and sports organizations in the N.W.T. a “safe and high-quality” space to practice a variety of sports all year long. According to a news release, the multi-sport training facility _ or MSTF _ is a joint project between Hockey N.W.T., N.W.T. Softball and the Aboriginal Sports Circle N.W.T.. It has synthetic ice, artificial turf, and “sport flooring” that can be used for archery and hockey shooting ranges, softball pitching lanes and batting cages, and northern and Dene games. The building is located at 327C Old Airport Road and will see programming begin on February 28. For the first several months, the facility will only be open to current partnering territorial sport organizations….



