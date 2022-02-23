Local News
Second degree murder trial on hold after lawyer fired

February 23, 2022 73 views

By Victoria Gray Writer HAMILTON, ONT-Thomas Bomberry’s second degree murder trial was put on hold after his lawyer Lindsay Daviau was discharged from the court. “There’s been a fundamental breakdown in the solicitor client relationship and I am no longer able to act for Mr. Bomberry,” Daviau said. Bomberry said he wanted to dispute the agreed upon statement of facts because there were certain things in it he could not know. The details of what he may not know were not discussed, but he said he didn’t read the full document before he signed it. Justice Andrew Goodman allowed the two to meet privately to discuss their next move and the Crown agreed to look at the statement of fact, but Bomberry and Daviau couldn’t work through their “fundamental breakdown.”…

