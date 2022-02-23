Local News
Sixth Line residents say road too dangerous for buses, causes delays for emergency response

February 23, 2022 216 views
Sixth Line Road residents worry if someone goes too fast down the pot hole filled road they could hit the guardrail and go into the Grand River. (Photo by Jim C. Powless

By Victoria Gray Writer Residents on Sixth Line Road are once again sounding the alarm because the condition of the road is dangerous. Kim Jamieson is challenging community members to drive the stretch of Sixth Line Road between Chiefswood Road and Seneca Road to see just how bad it is. “The problem is the conditions of the road and they have been very poor. I would probably have a smoother drive to work if I drove through a field,” she said. Jamieson’s children take a school bus off-reserve to attend high school and last Tuesday the bus driver asked the kids to ask her to call Six Nations Public Works to do something, or the bus would no longer be able to get down the road to pick up the…

