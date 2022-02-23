Editorial
Trudeau’s Emergency Act and Indigenous rights

February 23, 2022

The shanty town is gone. The transports trucked on out of Ottawa and now almost 200 people are charges all because a group of people didn’t want to get vaccinated and instead wrapped their paranoia under the umbrella of rights being quashed. Unfortunately the result of the three weeks of hot tubs, trucks, parties and games in front of Parliament Hill is the long lasting affect it will, or can have on future protests in particular those spurred by Indigenous rights issues giving rise to the question about how the act will affect Indigenous rights movements and protests. The First Nation resistance movement itself is as old as the birth of Canada. Generations of Indigenous leaders have led the way to fighting years of colonial oppression, dispossession of land the…

