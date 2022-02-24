National News
Ontario Special Investigation Unit investigates sudden death in Brantford

February 24, 2022 195 views

BRANTFORD, ONT- Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) is investigating the sudden death of a man found deceased during a city police investigation of a suspicious vehicle.

Brantford Police were investigating a “suspicious” vehicle in the Rawdone and Grey Street area of the city Wednesday, February 23, 2022, shortly after midnight when it learned the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Police launched a traffic stop, however the vehicle fled, failing to stop for police. Police said there were two people in the vehicle, a man and a woman, who fled on foot in the area of Henry Street and Garden Avenue.

A 25-year-old Hamilton woman was arrested. Police located a deceased man shortly after.

Brantford Police Service, as required by law,  notified the province’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) which has invoked its mandate. As such, the Brantford Police Service will be unable to provide further information or comment related to the incident.

 

 

