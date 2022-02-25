National News
Treaty

Developer shares details on new Iqaluit housing units 

February 25, 2022

By David Venn  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Iqaluit is on track to get 18 new affordable housing units next year, according to the CEO of the company responsible for the project. Construction on the three-storey building, which will be located on Joamie Court, is scheduled to begin in May and be completed 13 months later, said Clarence Synard, CEO of NCC Investment Group. He updated the city’s engineering and public works committee Monday at city hall. “This building’s gonna be seen from all over the city,” Synard said. “The people living in these units, in all 18 units, are going to have beautiful views, looking right down Frobisher Bay, across the core of the city and in up the Sylvia Grinnell River.” In the 15,000-square-foot building, six units will have…

