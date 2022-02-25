Six Nations man charged after combined police force raid uncovers stolen vehicles, fire arm and drugs

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – A 48-year-old Six Nation man is facing theft and drug charges after a police raid on a Second Line residence Feb., 16th uncovered stolen vehicles, a trailer, firearm and drugs.

The raid was linked to a December 2021, Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU) and Six Nations Police Service stolen property investigation.

Last Wednesday, February 16, 2022, Six Nations Police (Auto and Drug teams) and Brant OPP CSCU with the assistance of the Oxford, Norfolk & Haldimand CSCU teams and uniformed Brant OPP & Six Nations Police, executed a search warrant at a residence on Second Line on Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation.

Approximately $38,000 in stolen property, including several motor vehicles, a trailer, a firearm with ammunition and a quantity of drugs was recovered.

Edward Allen Bishop, 48, of Six Nations of the Grand River has been charged with:

· Altering/Destroying/Removing a vehicle identification number (six counts),

· Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition (two counts),

· Fraud Under $5000,

· Fraudulent Concealment (six counts),

· Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin),

· Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada (two counts),

· Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada (four counts),

· Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm and

· Unauthorized Possession of Weapon.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Brantford at a later date.

