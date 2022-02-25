National News
Police

Waterloo Regional Police arrest suspect in Amber Alert

February 25, 2022 61 views

WATERLOO-An Indigenous girl from Waterloo was “located safely” after police issued an Amber Alert Friday morning.

Waterloo Regional Police say the one-year-old was found and one suspect is in custody.

Police issued an Amber Alert at 6:15 a.m. and said the girl was last seen on Onward Avenue, near King Street and Borden Avenue in Kitchener.

The relationship between the girl and the suspect is unknown, but both people listed in the Amber Alert share the surname Sharpe.

Police are still investigating the incident and say more details will be released later today.

 

 

