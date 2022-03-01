National News
JUNO nominees are out, Indigenous music split in two categories

March 1, 2022 26 views

TORONTOMarch 1, 2022 – The nominees for the 51st Annual JUNO Awards were announced today by The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) during a virtual presentation streamed on CBCMusic.ca/junos.

This year’s winners will be revealed during the closing weekend of JUNO Week,  at The JUNO Opening Night Awards Presented by Ontario Creates on Saturday May 14th and The JUNO Awards Broadcast on Sunday, May 15th.

In response to Canada’s evolving music landscape, CARAS announced the creation of new categories this year. Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year has been split into two awards: Contemporary Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year* (2022 nominees include Adrian SutherlandDJ ShubJayli Wolf, Shawnee Kish and Snotty Nose Rez Kids) and Traditional Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year (Fawn WoodJoel WoodManitou Mkwa Singers IINIMKII & THE NINIIS and Young Spirit).

