New Indigenous Ontario Golf Championship announced

A new Indigenous Ontario Golf Championship has been announced for this fall being held at the MontHill Golf and Country Club just outside Caledonia and hosted by Six Nations Chief Mark Hill and the community, says a press release issued by Golf Ontario The statement said Golf Ontario believes golf should be enjoyed by, and accessible to, all Canadians with the core principles of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) central. Golf Ontario announce Tuesday, March 1, the launch of the Indigenous Ontario Golf Championship, the first provincial golf championship for indigenous people in Canada. “It is our honour to play a role in this inaugural championship event,” said Susan Vail, President of Golf Ontario. Open to golfers of First Nations (North American Indian), Métis, or Inuk (Inuit) descent, the inaugural…



