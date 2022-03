Ontario is ending most of its major COVID-19 public health measures today Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is no longer required as of today at most Ontario restaurants, gyms and movie theatres.

There are no longer restrictions on social gathering sizes, and nightclubs and sports and concert venues can get rid of capacity limits.

Premier Doug Ford has said mask mandates will likely be in place for at least a couple more weeks. (The Canadian Press)

