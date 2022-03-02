A Six Nations man is facing weapons, theft and drug related charges.

Ontario Provincial Police and Six Nations police executed a search warrant at a home on Second Line on Six Nations and found approximately $38,000 in stolen property, including several vehicles, a trailer, a firearm with ammunition and a quantity of drugs were recovered. OPP from Oxford, Norfolk and Haldimand assisted. The investigation began in December 2021 as a stolen property investigation and lead to drug weapons charges.Edward Allen Bishop, 48, from Six Nations of the Grand River has been charged with six counts of altering/destroying/removing a vehicle identification number; two counts of careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition; fraud under $5000, six counts of fraudulent concealment; possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin), two counts of possession property obtained by crime over $5,000;…



