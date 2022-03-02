Community members are upset natural gas bills have skyrocketed, but Six Nations Natural Gas says usage has skyrocketed because of the cold. Tracy Skye, office manager of Six Nations Natural Gas says the free for Natural gas is currently about 11 cents per cubic metre, which is an increase of two cents from 2021’s nine cents. Skye says that’s the first increase since 2018, but the cost was double in 2014, when it cost about 18 cents per cubic metre. Six Nations Elected Councillor Helen Miller brought the issue to Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) General Council meeting on February 22 after many residents called her shocked at the cost of heating their homes for a month. “I can even raise my own concern about my bill. Everybody is really…



