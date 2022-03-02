Covid Update

As of March 1 the province of Ontario has scrapped the vaccine passport and capacity restrictions in businesses.

Although Six Nations did not endorse use of the vaccine passport it did move to follow provincial restrictions.

On March 1 Health Canada released a statement warning against potential risks associated with injesting or skin coming into contact with COVID-19 rapid antigen test liquid which is potentially hazardous, but said the kits are safe and effective when used correctly.

Test kits include liquid solutions with chemical preservatives, like sodium azide and Proclin that can be poisonous if swallowed or absorbed through the skin, especially for children and pets.

“While these kits are safe, effective, and beneficial for self-testing, the product labelling and instructions may not describe or disclose the risks associated with misuse or accidental ingestion. This advisory is intended to help fill that labelling gap, and warn Canadians about the risks associated with misuse, accidental ingestion or spillage of rapid antigen test kit solutions,” the statement from Health Canada said.

Six Nations community members are advised to keep rapid antigen test kits and solutions out of the reach of children and pets and not to swallow the solutions, and to avoid contact with eyes and skin.

Health Canada also suggests washing hands thoroughly after taking or administering a test and if it does spill to rinse well with water.

There are currently 12 active cases of COVID-19 in the community and 39 people in self-isolation. There are no members currently in the hospital, which is a drop from four last week. There have been no new deaths and the death toll in the community stands at 24.

In the last seven days 10 people have lab confirmed positive results and reported to Six Nations Health Services. 33 cases were resolve last week. The total number of cases, since March 2020 to 1,510.

Health Services resumed self-reported positive results on a rapid antigen test and there were 15 cases reported. Six Nations Assessment Centre test results have an 53 per cent positivity rate, that’s down from 67 per cent last week.

Chastity VanEvery, heath services communications officer said members are still encouraged to self-report positive rapid test results.

Health Services circulated a statement on January 14 encouraging those who test positive and all those who live with them to immediately self-isolate and notify their own close contacts.

Call Ohsweken Public Heath at 519-445-2672, if they don’t answer, leave a voicemail explaining your first and last names, the date you tested positive and your contact information.

“Know your close contacts for the last 48 hours and notify them,” the statement said.

The community indicator is in the yellow which means, virus spread is decreasing and there is moderate risk.

Six Nations Health Services will also no longer be tracking the positivity rates per 100,000 people in neighbouring communities because those municipalities have stopped testing the entire population with PCR tests, while Six Nations continues to offer PCR testing to community members as well as giving out rapid antigen tests via pop-ups.

Vaccination rates have remained the same for two months despite vaccine clinics in schools and educational workshops run by SNEC. 50 per cent of people have two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 55 per cent with one dose. There is no data on those that have received a third dose.

The COVID-19 vaccinations centre has moved from Dajoh Youth and Elder Centre to Gane Yohs Health Centre on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with walk-in appointments available for those aged five and over for.

“Due to changes in the availability of testing, driven by increasing COVID-19 cases related to the Omicron variant, case counts in this report are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario. As such, data should be interpreted with caution,” Health Ontario’s daily epidemiology report said.

The province also reported 914 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 278 in ICU’s. There were also 18 new deaths logged and1,176 new cases.

There have been another two deaths this week in Brantford this month, leaving the death count at 65.

The Brant Community Health System (BCHS) which includes the Brantford General Hospital and the Willett urgent-care centre in Paris, reported four COVID-19 patients in hospital, with none in critical care. The hospital is also listing dour “COVID-19 patients – other.”

There have been 8,370 cases in the city since the pandemic began.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, like a headache, loss of taste, cold or flu-like symptoms book a COVID-19 test at the Assessment Centre online at www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or by phone at 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909.

Six Nations members are strongly encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccination. To book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment visit www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or call the Vaccine Call Center at 226-227-9288.

For test results visit https://covid19results.ehealthontario.ca:4443/agree.

For anyone struggling and in need of support, the Six Nations Mobile Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day seven days a week at 519-445-2204 or 1-866-445-2204.

