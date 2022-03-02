Grand Erie Education Board says more support coming for students

By Victoria Gray Writer Indigenous students in the Grand Erie District School Board will have more support in the coming years. Representatives from the board gave their biannual presentation to Six Nations Elected Council at its General Council Meeting on February 22 regarding the Education Service Agreement results for the 2020-2021 school year. Kevin Graham, superintendant of education said credit accumulation numbers look low during the pandemic, but the department and the board struggled with the fragmented school year with switching from in-person to online learning and back again four times. “It definitely posed some issues for many of our students. We knew if students were engaging in credit completion we wanted to ensure that we strove to ensure students felt supported. Their wellbeing became the priority, yes credit completion…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice