Roads on Six Nations are in a state of disrepair and roads crews can’t keep up

By Victoria Gray Writer Micheal Montour, director of Six Nations Public Works says crews are doing their best, but the recent freeze thaw cycle is wrecking havoc on the roads causing pot holes, flooding and difficult driving conditions. “They went from last week, water over roads, flooding to a winter storm, back to flooding and patching over the weekend. There is endless patching. The pot holes freeze and thaw and water gets in gaps and erodes the soil underneath,” he said. Six Nations Elected Councillors brought up the issue of the condition of roads on the territory at the General Council meeting on February 22 because many of them have received phone calls about Sixth Line Road and many others. Elected Chief Mark Hill said heavy truck traffic is also…



