Six Nations man charged with impaired driving

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police have charged a 42-year-old Ohsweken man with impaired driving after receiving complaints of an impaired driver on Second Line Road Saturday, Feb., 26th.

Police spotted the vehicle matching the description provided travelling on Mohawk Road at excessive speeds and said they lost sight of the vehicle. After a search police found the vehicle travelling on Bateman Line and followed it to a Bateman Line address where they saw a man exiting the driver seat of the vehicle. Police said the man was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech while speaking.

Police arrested Tremaine Lance Hill, 42, of Ohsweken and charged him with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and Alcohol per se offence “80 plus”. Hill was released to attend a later court date on the charges.

Add Your Voice