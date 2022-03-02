Six Nations taking a chance opposing Ontario on igaming, agreement under negotiation with OFNLP

By Victoria Gray and Lynda Powless Writers Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) will have to tread lightly in any deal with Kahnawake over internet gaming funds. If not, it could find itself in jeopardy of losing millions of dollars in gaming funds it receives annually from the Ontario, First Nations Limited Partnership (OFNLP) . The OFNLP has already been in talks for months on internet gaming revenues with iGaming Ontario,(iGO) chairman Steve Williams said. “The OFNLP, on behalf of the Chiefs of Ontario, are already involved in talks with iGO ensureing they respect the current 2008 (Ontario First Nations) gaming agreement.” That agreement provides for 1.7 per cent of all Ontario gaming revenues to go to the over 130 First Nations partners in Ontario. In 2008, OLG signed an agreement…



