Six Nations to open talks with Enbridge on high gas bills

By Victoria Gray Writer High natural gas bills are a contentious issue for the Six Nations community. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) plans to tackle the issue head on with Enbridge. SNEC passed a motion to allow the Consultation and Accommodations Process (CAP) Team to negotiate a consultation agreement with Enbridge subject to council approval at its Political Liaison Committee meeting on February 28. CAP team leader Lonny Bomberry said they will attempt work out something to the community’s benefit. “And see what kind of arrangements we can arrive at,” he said. Councillor Helen Miller suggested going after Enbridge to have the transportation fee removed from natural gas bills for community members. “This couldn’t have come at a better time,” she said. “It would save our people a lot of…



