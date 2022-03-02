Six Nations wants archeological survey before housing development near former Mohawk Institute Residential School

Developers want to put 30 hectare development in Eagle Place By Victoria Gray Writer Four developers are pushing Six Nations to allow a more than 30 hectare housing development in Eagle Place, but there are concerns. Six Nations Consultation and Accommodations Process (CAP) Team says they are concerned about the development at Erie Avenue and Birkett Lane in Brantford because an extensive archeological study should take place before anything is built. The team gave its monthly update at Six nations Elected Council’s Political Liaison Committee meeting on February 28 and also shared concerns about the location’s proximity to the former Mohawk Institute Residential School and want developers to speak with the Six Nations Survivors Secretariat to make accommodations or their work. “The proponents are very anxious to get this work…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice