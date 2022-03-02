Local News
Slider

Six Nations wants archeological survey before housing development near former Mohawk Institute Residential School

March 2, 2022 2 views
Developers plan to build 1200 homes on lands on Erie and Birkett lane in Brantford. Six Nations says extensive archeological survey needed before building starts. Site is near the former Mohawk Institute where search for missing children taking place...Story page 3

Developers want to put 30 hectare development in Eagle Place By Victoria Gray Writer Four developers are pushing Six Nations to allow a more than 30 hectare housing development in Eagle Place, but there are concerns. Six Nations Consultation and Accommodations Process (CAP) Team says they are concerned about the development at Erie Avenue and Birkett Lane in Brantford because an extensive archeological study should take place before anything is built. The team gave its monthly update at Six nations Elected Council’s Political Liaison Committee meeting on February 28 and also shared concerns about the location’s proximity to the former Mohawk Institute Residential School and want developers to speak with the Six Nations Survivors Secretariat to make accommodations or their work. “The proponents are very anxious to get this work…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Local News

Six Nations taking a chance opposing Ontario on igaming, agreement under negotiation with OFNLP

March 2, 2022 13

By Victoria Gray and Lynda Powless Writers Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) will have to tread…

Read more
Local News

Roads on Six Nations are in a state of disrepair and roads crews can’t keep up

March 2, 2022 16

By Victoria Gray Writer Micheal Montour, director of Six Nations Public Works says crews are doing…

Read more