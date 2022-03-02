Truth… reconciliation, history is at its roots

The relationship has been…testy at best. That is the Six Nations-City of Brantford relationship. Brantford has brought on a new Indigenous Affairs Advisor aimed at helping it strengthen its relationships with First Nations and urban Indigenous residents. Well, those First Nations would be Six Nations primarily and the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. And there is no question when it says it wants to strengthen its relationship, it means Six Nations. That should surprise no one really. There is a lot of history between the two communities starting with Brantford expanding on to Haudenosaunee lands and waving an Ontario land deed to justify its actions. Deeds created simply to make it righteous to take Indigenous lands. The city knows it has encroached. And it knows its excuse for that…
Related Posts
Covid Update
March 2, 2022 18
As of March 1 the province of Ontario has scrapped the vaccine passport and capacity restrictions…
Grand Erie Education Board says more support coming for students
March 2, 2022 17
By Victoria Gray Writer Indigenous students in the Grand Erie District School Board will have more…