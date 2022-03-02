Editorial
Truth… reconciliation, history is at its roots

March 2, 2022 1 view

The relationship has been…testy at best. That is the Six Nations-City of Brantford relationship. Brantford has brought on a new Indigenous Affairs Advisor aimed at helping it strengthen its relationships with First Nations and urban Indigenous residents. Well, those First Nations would be Six Nations primarily and the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. And there is no question when it says it wants to strengthen its relationship, it means Six Nations. That should surprise no one really. There is a lot of history between the two communities starting with Brantford expanding on to Haudenosaunee lands and waving an Ontario land deed to justify its actions. Deeds created simply to make it righteous to take Indigenous lands. The city knows it has encroached. And it knows its excuse for that…

