Ohsweken man facing drug charges

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-A 34-year-old Ohsweken man is facing drug charges after Six Nations Police raided a Chiefswood Road residence Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Six Nations Police said they executed a drug search warrant at the Chiefswood Road address and upon entering the residence found a lone man with a loaded firearm next to him. Police arrested the man and in searching the home found Fentanyl, Oxycodone pills, a cell phone, Canadian currency, a digital scale with Fentanyl residue and ammunition.

Charged was Tyler Ryan Butler, 34, of Ohsweken. He was held for a formal bail hearing on the charges of:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Fentanyl

Possession: Oxycodone

Possession Under $5,000

Firearm: Unauthorized Possession

Firearm, Ammunition: Careless Use X 2

