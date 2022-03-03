National News
Ohsweken man facing drug charges

March 3, 2022 587 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-A 34-year-old Ohsweken man is facing drug charges after Six Nations Police raided a Chiefswood Road residence Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Six Nations Police said they  executed a drug search warrant at the Chiefswood Road address and upon entering the residence found a lone man with a loaded firearm next to him. Police arrested the man  and in searching the home found Fentanyl, Oxycodone pills, a cell phone, Canadian currency, a digital scale with Fentanyl residue and ammunition.

Charged was Tyler Ryan Butler, 34, of Ohsweken. He  was held for a formal bail hearing on the charges of:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Fentanyl
Possession: Oxycodone
Possession Under $5,000
Firearm: Unauthorized Possession
Firearm, Ammunition: Careless Use X 2

